Ganesh Chaturthi: 53 tonnes of floral waste collected in Thane

The Samartha Bharat group in Thane collected around 53 tonnes of floral waste during Ganeshotsav which has increased since last year which environmentalist feel that more awareness has to be created among residents. However, there has been a 60 per cent decrease in plastic waste and thermacol which was not used in decorations this year. During Ganpati Festival there 37,361 Ganesh murti immersions have been reported in the last 10 days. On the last day, 6,190 Ganesh murtis were immersed.

The group started the collection of floral waste on the day after the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi problems. After the first five days of Ganeshotsav, around 17 tonnes of nirmalya or flower waste was collected from various locations across Thane by TMC and NGO Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth who collect floral waste to convert them into fertilisers at a Kopri unit.

