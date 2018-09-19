Ganesh Chaturthi shocker: Minor girl raped outside Ganpati pandal in Maharashtra

crime

A teenage girl visited a Ganesh pandal in order to offer prayers during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival here in Maharashtra. It was during that time when she was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man at the place, said the police on Wednesday.

It was Monday night when the incident took place. The 13-year- old girl along with some other children had gone to the Ganesh pandal which was set up at Agar village in Dahanu area, according to a statement by Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Kumar Katkar.

The accused who is a pandal contractor had apparently lured the girl on some pretext and then took her behind the Ganesh venue and allegedly raped her there and fled, he said. The girl later informed about the incident to her parents, who lodged a complaint against the accused at Dahanu police station, Katkar said.

A search was on for the accused and offences were registered against him under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

In another shocking rape incident that has shaken the nation, a Class 10 girl student from a boarding school in Dehradun was gang-raped by her senior students. The 16-year-old has said that on the eve of Independence Day 2018, on the pretext of preparations for the August 15 event, the four senior boys sexually assaulted her.

The principal and two other officials apparently tried to suppress the matter, first by requesting the girl not to take the matter ahead and then by trying to mix drugs into her drinks for abortion, an officer said. Four students of the school have also been detained for questioning. The two other school officials arrested are the administrator and the hostel warden.

The girl has since recorded her statement before a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in the presence of officials of the Child Welfare Department of the Uttarakhand government.

