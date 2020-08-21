Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Your Favourite 'Mithai' just got better with these Healthy Recipes

The most vivid festival of the year- Ganesh Chaturthi is here. Even though Covid has subdued the rancour of every year, it hasn’t subdued the spirit of Ganpati which is celebrated with as much fervour if not more within our homes. Preparing for rituals, decorating our homes, and gorging on our favourite sweets is what makes Ganesh Chaturthi so special. Food takes centre stage in most Indian festivals - be it making it, eating it, or offering it to deities. Many rituals are intertwined with food and it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that food is at the heart of all our celebrations.

We spoke to Chef Vanshika Bhatia, who has cooked up a storm at some of the world’s finest restaurants - Gaggan (Thailand), Junoon (Dubai), and Noma (Copenhagen) but remembers her time in Mumbai fondly, "I worked in Mumbai (JW Marriott) for 6 months in the beginning of my career and can never forget the sights and sounds of ganpati celebrations and how the city completely transformed."

Talking about her favourite festive recipes Chef Vanshika said, "I personally always relate festivals to sweets and desserts. Even in my home, there is always a table full of sweets for every family gathering and festivities. During the lockdown when I was craving my favorite sweet Boondi laddoo from my hometown of Kanpur, I decided to make them at home and this is that recipe."



Boondi Laddoo

For Boondi:

1 cup besan

3/4 cup water

1 pinch turmeric

1 tsp ghee

To Fry:

Ghee

Refined Oil



Syrup:

2 cups water

1 1/2 cup sugar

5 green cardamom

Saffron

½ Lemon

Steps:

1. Make a loose batter for the ‘boondi’ by first whisking the ‘besan’, ghee and a pinch of turmeric gives the yellow colour to the ‘boondi’ and is definitely healthier than using artificial colouring.

2. Slowly add water while continuously whisking so that the batter isn’t lumpy and is completely smooth.

3. Rest the batter in room temperature to 10-15 minutes so that the ‘besan’ soaks up the water and the batter comes to the perfect consistency.



4. To Fry, you can fry completely in ghee or do a mix of refined oil and ghee as per your preference. Take enough of the oil to deep fry the ‘boondi’. Put it on high heat so that ‘boondi’ forms as soon as it hits the oil.

5. Drop the batter in the hot oil through a colander or any vessel with small holes. Pour it little by little as there is a lot of moisture in the batter and a lot of steam comes out as soon as it hits the oil. Make sure to not overcook the ‘boondi’ so that it’s still soft and not too crunchy.

6. Make your sugar syrup by mixing in the sugar, cardamom, and saffron with water. Keep the heat medium and once the sugar is absorbed add the juice of half a lemon to stop the crystallization of sugar.

7. Turn off the heat and add the ‘boondi’ to the syrup and keep it aside till the syrup is completely absorbed. Once absorbed, spread out the ‘boondi’ on a plate to cool it completely.

8. Once cooled you can start shaping the ‘laddoos’. You can add nuts, seeds etc. as per your preference.

Puran Poli (for 8 portions)

For Dough:

2 cups Whole Wheat flour

A pinch of Turmeric powder

1/2 tsp Salt

2-3 tsp Ghee

Water

Stuffing:

1 cup ‘Chana dal’ soaked overnight

A pinch of Turmeric powder

1/2 tsp Oil

1 cup Jaggery

Cardamom powder

Nutmeg Powder

Steps:

1. Make a dough by mixing all the dry ingredients together first, you can also substitute some amount of whole-wheat flour by ‘maida’ as per preference, but to keep it healthier, I prefer whole wheat flour.

2. Knead a soft dough by adding water a little at a time. The quantity of the water will be different depending on the type of flour you chose.

3. Rest the dough covered with a damp cloth in an oiled bowl for atleast an hour.

4. For making the ‘Puran’ or the stuffing, put the washed and soaked dal in a pressure cooker with enough water to cover it and add turmeric and oil. Cook till 5-6 whistles.

5. Once the pressure releases, Strain the dal and mash it properly using a potato masher or whisk, add the jaggery, and turn on the gas on medium heat. Cook till the jaggery melts and mixes with the dal mash. After turning off the heat add cardamom and nutmeg powder.

6. Knead the dough properly again to make it soft. Take a small ball of dough and roll it out. Add the Puran in the center and close it from all sides making a ball and then roll it out flat again. Use dry flour to make sure the ‘Poli’ doesn’t stick and be gentle to make sure the ‘Puran’ doesn’t come out.

7. Put the rolled out ‘Poli’ on a hot ‘tava’ and cook on one side till you see the surface bubble, then cook on the other side. Now spread ghee to the surface on both sides and cook till it becomes roasted on both sides.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news