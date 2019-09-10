Ganesh Naik, his son to join BJP tomorrow

Defections across various party lines are slowly turning the tide towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it seems the party would complete its winning streak with the upcoming state Assembly elections. Heavyweight from Navi Mumbai, Ganesh Naik and his former MP son Sanjeev Naik are all set to join the BJP tomorrow. Naik's younger son Sandeep Naik had joined the party after quitting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) last month. With the Naiks, over 50 municipal corporators from Navi Mumbai would also shift their loyalty to the BJP and bring their new party to power in the twin cities.

A splitting NCP in Thane district would also mean the BJP getting powerful leaders in its rank to challenge the Opposition as well as ruling partner Shiv Sena. Ganesh was a minister in the erstwhile Sena-BJP government and later joined NCP to stay in the minister's office for 15 years. He lost the Kharghar Assembly seat in 2014 to BJP's Manda Mhatre, his long-time rival, by a whisker. His son Sanjeev too lost the Lok Sabha polls that year from Thane and didn't contest the 2019 elections.

However, Sandeep kept his Airoli seat with the NCP, but got quite close to the BJP before joining them. The Naiks had also won the municipal corporation polls four years ago for the NCP keeping the Sena and BJP at bay. Ganesh's nephew Sagar was the mayor in the outgoing Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) house. The family did not contest the NMMC polls because the mayor's post was reserved for backward classes for the next five years.

The turncoat corporators were expected to seek permission from the municipal commissioner to form a group that could stake claim to the mayor's post and other important positions in the NMMC. However, the formation of a separate group would not enforce the anti-defection law.

Homecoming for NCP MLA

Meanwhile, former Shiv Sainik Bhaskar Jadhav, who was NCP's minister and state unit president, would join the Sena on September 13. He is a sitting MLA from Guhagar in Ratnagiri district. He announced his decision at the supporters' meeting in Ratnagiri on Monday. "I am interested in contesting the seat. I think I will wait for the official announcement of the Sena list, but I am joining the party for sure," he said.

Maratha royal kept waiting

A proposal to induct the 13th direct descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and NCP's sitting MP from Satara, Udayanraje Bhosale's entry into the BJP has been delayed. Sources said some of Bhosale's supporters have urged him to stay back in NCP while others are willing to accept whatever decision he takes. Bhosale's meeting, which was to be held in Pune on Monday for discussing the next move, has been postponed. His estranged cousin Shivendraraje (former NCP) has joined the BJP after resigning from the Assembly. Yet another royal from Satara district and chairman of the upper house, Ramraje Nimbalkar also wants to quit NCP to join the BJP.

