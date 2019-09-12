Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Devotees bid goodbye to Ganpati in Pune

Thousands of devotees in Pune joined in the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations as the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival came to an end today. The Ganesh Visarjan procession in Pune were accompanied by dancers and musicians as men and women played traditional music on the occasion of Ganpati Visarjan which was marked by immense enthusiasm and fervour.

Maharashtra: Ganpati idol in Pune being taken for immersion. #GaneshVisarjan pic.twitter.com/8r16Xc7ks0 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

While speaking with news agency ANI, a local resident of Pune said, "Everybody is excited as we all wait for this festival for a year. Every house in the city is engaged in the celebrations as the wave of happiness touches one and all. Drum and 'Tasha' players make the celebrations all the more amazing."

The Ganesh Visarjan procession, which is one of its kind event in Pune, saw thousands of devotees, including men and women, were seen tapping their feet to the beats of Dhol Tasha music. Talking about the preparation for the Ganpati Visarjan, Suchitra Zogdekar, who plays Dhol said, "Although we are a bit sad that the lord is going back, we are happy that we prepared for the same with great rigor and now we have bonded so well with each other," reports news agency ANI.

Watch video of a large number of devotees at Dadar Chowpatty, Mumbai for Ganpati Visarjan

The Pune police have deployed more than 7000 police personnel in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the Ganpati Visarjan in the city. On the other hand, in Mumbai, about 50,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city for the smooth and safe immersion of the idols of Lord Ganesha.

With inputs from ANI

