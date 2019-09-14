Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Hyderabad administration starts cleaning lakes post Ganpati immersion

The commissioner said that they have deployed four amphibious vehicles in order to clean the river and other water bodies in Hyderabad. Pic/Twitter ANI

On Friday, Telangana's local administration started cleaning lakes and other water bodies after people bid adieu to Lord Ganesha calling an end of the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Additional Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said, "The entire process of Ganesh immersions in Hyderabad has completed. About 45,000 Ganesh idols were immersed mainly in Tank Bund and surrounding lakes of Hyderabad. After this, the next big challenge is to bring the roads of the city back to a normal state which includes repairing major road repairs, physical infrastructure and fixing sanitation."

Telangana: Lakes in Hyderabad are being cleaned after immersion of idols. Additional Commissioner, GHMC says, "The cleaning has started, 4 amphibious vehicles have been deployed for this purpose, around 100 vehicles will carry the waste from lake to the disposal facility." (13.9) pic.twitter.com/aX4SzqacVe — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

In total, 45,000 Ganesh idols were immersed at Tank Bund and the surrounding lakes of Hyderabad. The commissioner also said that they have deployed four amphibious vehicles in order to clean the river and other water bodies in Hyderabad. The Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad has also made arrangements of around 100 vehicles which will be carrying the waste from the lake to the disposal facility.

September 12 marked the culmination of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival where people were seen immersing the idols of Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. On the hand, in Maharashtra's Latur district, locals donated the idols of Lord Ganesha district administration instead of immersing it.

Alo Read: Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Mumbaikars celebrate at mandals, less at home'

According to the Deputy Mayor of Latur Municipal Corporation, 59 mandals decided to reinstall the same idols for the next year's Ganesh Chaturthi festival. While 12 idols were given to idol makers, 207 Ganpati pandals donated their idols to the local administration and 39 mandals chose to immerse them at adjacent districts.

Away from Latur, fire brigade officials rescued 10 people from separate drowning incidents across the city on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan. In a separate incident, a 54-year-old man tried to end his life near Aundh ghat but was rescued on time.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates