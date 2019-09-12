Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Immersion of Lord Ganesha begins at Girgaon Chowpatty

Idols of Lord Ganesha being taken for immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty. All Pictures.Shadab Khan

On Thursday, thousands of devotees bid a grand farewell to their beloved Lord Ganesha as chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' filled the air for one last time. Ganesh idols, big and small, were taken in procession for the final immersion as the Ganesh Visarjan process began on a large scale not only in Mumbai and Maharashtra but across India.



Idols of Lord Ganesha at the Girgaon Chowpatty for the Ganesh Visarjan

The Ganesh Visarjan procession, which is an integral and an inseparable part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, is a sight to behold as men and women take part in the final journey of Lord Ganesh. While there are many places which are popular to witness Ganesh Visarjan in all its beauty and fervour, the Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai is even grand and eclectic one.

Ganesh Visarjan and Girgaon Chowpatty are synonyms to one another. The Girgaon beach, which is also popularly called as Girgaon Chowpatty witnesses Ganesh Visarjan in all its beauty and grandeur in Mumbai. Thousands of Ganesh idols, big and small, from homes, housing societies, and sarvajanik pandals made their way to the Girgaon Chowpatty for the immersion of Lord Ganesha.



Mumbai Police has deployed about 50,000 police personnel for the smooth functioning of Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai

Several roads which lead to the iconic Girgaon Chowpatty remain closed during the Ganesh Visarjan occasion as the beach witnesses some of the biggest Ganpati idols being immersed at the place. Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Gallicha Raja, Tejukyacha Raja are some of the most popular Ganesh Idols which are immersed at Girgaon Chowpatty after a long-hours of the procession.

The Girgaon Chowpatty is located opposite Wilson college and joins the iconic Marine drive in Mumbai. Besides Girgaon Chowpatty, the immersion of Ganpati idols is also held at 129 places across Mumbai. Dadar Chowpatty, Juhu Beach, Aksa, Versova and Marve beaches. Besides beaches, the immersion also takes place at several lakes and artificial ponds which are set up for the purpose.

Dear Mumbaikars, Traffic Advisory for commuters and outline Maps of #GaneshVisarjan routes for devotees heading towards various immersion points in Mumbai. https://t.co/zMYEtu1D1j pic.twitter.com/VBJv54lRJg — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 3, 2019

According to the news agency PTI, the Mumbai Police has deployed about 50,000 police personnel across Mumbai to ensure the smooth and safe immersion of the idols of Lord Ganesha. This year, several Ganpati pandals have come forward and contributed funds to help for the rescue and relief operations of the flood-affected region of Kolhapur and Sangli districts in Maharashtra.

With inputs from PTI

