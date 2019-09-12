Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Maharashtra bids farewell to Ganpati

Devotees of Maharashtra district big a grand farewell to Lord Ganesha as the idol immersion begins. Ganesha Visarjan marks the end of the festival which Mumbaikars look forward to all year long. The processions have already started in Mumbai, which witnesses maximum festive fervour and Pune which hosts one of the best celebrations of the festival.

On the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the processions were carried out with great zeal and fervour with chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudachya Varshi Lavkar Ya" (Hail Lord Ganesh, come back fast next year). Flower-decked vehicles accompanied by troupes of drummers are accompanying the Lord.

Pic/Shadab Khan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrates the festival every year at his official residence. He performed puja at the proceeding for immersion of the eco-friendly idol. In Mumbai, the immersion of idols was done at 129 places. In Mumbai, the immersion of idols was being done at 129 places, including Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park, Juhu, Aksa, Versova and Marve beaches of the Arabian Sea, and several lakes and artificial ponds set up for the purpose.

The immersion processions of the prominent Ganpati mandals, including the Lalbaugcha Raja, Khetwadicha Ganraj and Ganesh Galli at Girgaum, will start later in the day, he said. More than 50000 police personnel have been deployed across the metro city to ensure smooth functioning and without any untoward incident taking place. Processions will also be continuously monitored by over 5,000 CCTV cameras, he said.

"In view of incidents of bridge collapse in the city during last few years, we have decided to close the weak bridges. At least 53 roads have been closed for traffic in Mumbai while one-way vehicular movement is being allowed on 56 roads for today," a senior police official said.

In Pune, devotees led the immersion processions of the city's five most prominent mandals - Kasba Ganpati, Tambadi Jogeswari mandal, Gurji Talim mandal, Tulshi Baug mandal and Kesariwada mandal - amid chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' and beats of the traditional dhol-tasha. In Nashik, devotees sprinkled 'gulal' (vermilion) on each other and danced to the beats of drums while carrying their idols for immersion.

(with inputs from PTI)

