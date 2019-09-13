Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Over 15 people drown during immersion in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi

Over 15 people drowned in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi during the Ganesh Visarjan procession across the two states. The ones who were drowned were in their 20s, an official said. In Madhya Pradesh, 11 people died after two boats carrying an idol of Lord Ganesh capsized during the immersion in a lake in Khatlapura.

Madhya Pradesh: State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) personnel carry out rescue operation at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal where the boat capsized today morning. 11 bodies have been recovered till now. pic.twitter.com/UNRryUwXsP — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

According to Bhopal district collector, 17 people were on the boat when the shocking incident took place around 4.30 am. He further said that among the 17 people, six of them were rescued safely. Six of the dead people were in their 20s, while two were minors.

A person who was safely rescued said that the safety equipment was not provided to the devotees who ventured into the lake in order to immerse the idols of Lord Ganesh. Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath HAS ordered a magisterial inquiry and announced a compensation of Rs 11 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. The police have registered a case against the two boatmen whose boat capsized in the lake.

The capsizing of a boat at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal is saddening. In this hour of grief, our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 13, 2019

PM Narendra Modi took to social networking site Twitter and expressed his grief over the death of 11 people in the boat capsize. In his tweet, Modi said that his thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. On the other hand, in Delhi, two men and two women drowned in the Yamuna river during the immersion of Ganesh idols.

Madhya Pradesh: Processions being taken out in Indore as lord Ganesh idols are being taken for the immersion. pic.twitter.com/KvhelSjFr3 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

The Fire Department also received information regarding the drowning incident around 9 pm. A fire tender was immediately rushed to the spot as the firefighters undertook rescue operation to save those who drowned in the Yamuna river. The team of Fore Brigade officials managed to recover of those who were feared drowned. The deceased, in their 20s, were residents of Nihal Vihar, Nangloi in New Delhi.

With inputs from PTI

