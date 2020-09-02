Search

Small idols, artificial ponds, no procession: Here's how COVID-19 changed Ganpati Visarjan

Updated: 02 September, 2020 09:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Many took to twitter to share glimpses of Ganesh Visarjan from their homes and pointed out that their love for bappa remains the same despite everything else that has changed.

BMC staff carry Ganesh idols forÂ immersion atÂ  Gateway of India | Photo- ASHISH RAJE
BMC staff carry Ganesh idols forÂ immersion atÂ  Gateway of India | Photo- ASHISH RAJE

Song, dance, colors, emotions, community-feels and electrifying energy, these are what describes a typical Ganesh Visarjan. This year, however, both grief and glee are different. On the one hand, devotees are happy to have hosted Ganpati in their homes even amid an on-going crisis, on the other, not being able say goodbye to him in the usual manner has pained many of them.

However, still trying to keep up with the essence of the event, Mumbaikars decided to go green and take this opportunity to serve the environment. From making environment-friendly Ganesh idols to immersing them in pools or tubs in their backyard, the celebration may have gone mute due to the pandemic but not the emotions and kind intentions.

Many took to twitter to share glimpses of Ganesh Visarjan from their homes and pointed out that their love for bappa remains the same despite everything else that has changed. It was also brought to notice how unusual it was to see empty roads and beaches during Ganesh visarjan and how everyone hopes for a better tomorrow.

Other than this, the BMC had also allotted several artificial immersion locations where visarjan was carried out amid security and protection.

The Mumbai police had beefed up security keeping in mind the safety of people. Also, municipal lifeguards were deployed in Dadar, Juhu, Girgaum and other places.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 02 September, 2020 08:55 IST

Tags

ganesh chaturthiganpativisarjanmumbai newsguide mumbai

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK