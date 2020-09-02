Small idols, artificial ponds, no procession: Here's how COVID-19 changed Ganpati Visarjan

Song, dance, colors, emotions, community-feels and electrifying energy, these are what describes a typical Ganesh Visarjan. This year, however, both grief and glee are different. On the one hand, devotees are happy to have hosted Ganpati in their homes even amid an on-going crisis, on the other, not being able say goodbye to him in the usual manner has pained many of them.

However, still trying to keep up with the essence of the event, Mumbaikars decided to go green and take this opportunity to serve the environment. From making environment-friendly Ganesh idols to immersing them in pools or tubs in their backyard, the celebration may have gone mute due to the pandemic but not the emotions and kind intentions.

It always feels harder to say goodbye to our beloved Bappa. This year's Ganeshostav is a bit different because of the pandemic, but faith and enthusiasm are still the same. We performed the Visarjan at our home with the best possible way ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ@astikkp @ascdcl #GaneshVisarjan pic.twitter.com/RT8E0hA0Xf — Chinmay Gaikwad (@GaikwadChinmay) September 1, 2020

Many took to twitter to share glimpses of Ganesh Visarjan from their homes and pointed out that their love for bappa remains the same despite everything else that has changed. It was also brought to notice how unusual it was to see empty roads and beaches during Ganesh visarjan and how everyone hopes for a better tomorrow.

Thankyou so very much for arranging Artificial Ponds for Ganapati Visarjan and making it safe for all of us.



Also thanks for playing soft Music of Ganesh Ji to create great atmosphere âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂºï¸ÂÂÂ@mybmc @mybmcWardKE @MumbaiPolice @mybmcSWM @CPMumbaiPolice @AUThackeray @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/JFpDQDtMbE — Mumbhaikar (@mumbhaikarsays) September 1, 2020

Have never ever seen Juhu Beach empty on the last day of the Ganapati festival



May Lord Ganesha bless our Coast, with such peace & tranquility, next year too ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/wWyV438sUY — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) September 1, 2020

Other than this, the BMC had also allotted several artificial immersion locations where visarjan was carried out amid security and protection.

Workers install an artificial pond for immersing idols, in Mumbai (Gautam Doshi) pic.twitter.com/d6LHZ6noeV — Justin Pickard (@jcalpickard) August 28, 2020

The Mumbai police had beefed up security keeping in mind the safety of people. Also, municipal lifeguards were deployed in Dadar, Juhu, Girgaum and other places.

