Ganesh Visarjan: Three electrocuted during idol immersion in Navi Mumbai

Three people were electrocuted during Ganpati Immersion at Navi Mumbai. All the victims are reportedly out of danger and being treated at Apollo hospital. The incident took place in Seawoods in Navi Mumbai when a wooden stick which was used for decoration got stuck in an electrical cable. When the victims went to remove the stick tangled in the electrical cable, they were electrocuted.

The high tension wire in the Seawood accident is intact and the information circulating about the wire collapse is deemed incorrect. The bamboo used for the pandal decoration was drenched and when it came in contact with the electrical wire and the current passed through it.

The Ganpati idol at the Mandal was being pulled by people manually and they lost control on the slope of the bridge. The feeder is kept off for safety reasons. The electrical inspector is conducting the inquiry and all the seven victims are out of danger as per the details provided by the officer present at the scene.

