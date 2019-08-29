Ganesha Chaturthi 2019: Man makes Ganpati idols that grow into plants

ganesh-chaturthi

These Ganesha idols are embedded with seeds from vegetable, fruits and trees and are easily dissolvable in water

Mangaluru-based Nithin Vaj has made Lord Ganesha idol from eco-friendly paper-pulp and seeds. Pic/ANI

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, preparations and idol-making are at peak. The zeal and spirits to welcome lord Ganesha are high across the country. In one such incident, in a bid to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesha Chaturthi and motivate others to follow the suit, a man from Mangaluru has come up with an innovative idea to celebrate this festival keeping nature in mind. Mangaluru-based Nithin Vaja has made Lord Ganesha idol from seeds and paper pulp while avoiding toxic materials and paints.

Mangaluru-based Nithin Vaj has made Lord Ganesha idol from eco-friendly paper-pulp&seeds; says, "We've not used toxic paints or any other toxic materials. This idol is embedded with vegetable seeds & fruit seeds. It'll grow into a plant after it is dissolved in water". #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/lsVJJb0ll4 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

According to news agency, ANI, the idols made by Nithin Vaja are embedded with seeds from fruits, vegetable and trees. Unlike the traditional idols, these are easily dissolvable in water. "It is made by crushing old newspapers and books into pulp which is used in making it. We have not used toxic paints or any other toxic materials. This idol is embedded with vegetable seeds and fruit seeds. It will grow into a plant after it dissolves in water," informed Nithin Vaja.

"We have made 30-40 Ganesha idol this year. The demand is not so high in Mangaluru this year but we expect it to increase in coming years," he added. Apart from eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols, paper pens and paper pencils with seeds embedded in it have also been made. "We have made paper pencils and paper pens with seeds embedded in it. The seeds will grow into plants after it is used," he added. Ganesha Chaturthi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. People install clay idol of Ganesha at their homes and in pandals.

Another highlight of this festival this year is, a woman is taking three Ganesha idols from Mumbai to her home in Jammu and Kashmir this Ganesha Chaturthi tp pray for peace at the Line of Control (LoC) and safety of the soldiers manning it. One of the Ganesha idol, 6.5 feet high, called India-Pakistan Border cha Raja (King of India-Pakistan border) will be placed near the Line of Control. Kiran Ishar, a resident of Poonch district in Jammu-Kashmir has been placing the Ganesha idol near LoC for the past three years.

"Tensions continue to be at our borders and the situation is far from normalized. We will install Lord Ganesha for 10 days there to bless our soldiers and boost their morale. It is also aimed to spread the message of love and brotherhood among the people of Jammu-Kashmir. The idol will be taken by Swaraj Express and we will reach Jammu day after tomorrow from where it will be moved by truck," Kiran Ishar said.

With inputs from ANI

