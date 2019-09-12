Ganesha song: Jubin Nautiyal and Arjan Bajwa's track is a festive anthem

Arjan Bajwa in a still from the Ganesha song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube/T-Series

Arjan Bajwa, who essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor's supportive elder brother in Kabir Singh, is back with a bang! The actor associated with T-series for a festive track, titled, Ganesha. The timing is perfect with the spirit of the festive season on an all-time high. This track is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, and directed and choreographed by Mudassar Khan.

Arjan Bajwa has wooed us with his energetic moves and the song is a perfect mix of all the right ingredients, which will definitely make you want to put your dancing shoes on! The actor perfectly captures the essence of the festival and its excitement in the 2019 Ganpati song.

Take a look at the song here:

Arjan Bajwa also took to his Instagram account and shared a clip from the music video. He captioned the post as: "Ganpati Bappa Morya !! Presenting the new song of Ganpati 2019 by @tseries.official, sung melodiously by @jubin_nautiyal featuring @iarjanbajwa and @hritiqachheber directed & choreographed by #mudassarkhan, music by @raaj_aashoo lyrics by@muraliagarwal111 and cinematography by #dudley [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjan Bajwa (@iarjanbajwa) onSep 10, 2019 at 9:15pm PDT

In an earlier interaction with mid-day, Arjan had answered some of our questions from mid-day's slambook:

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to heal.

What was your last nightmare?

That Leighton Meester is giving me her number, but my phone switches off at that very moment.

One thing on your wishlist?

To play an airforce pilot in a film.

One actor you hope to have a gay encounter with?

Henry Cavill.

Your best asset?

I usually get compliments for the colour of my eyes.

