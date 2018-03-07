Gang of foreigners involved in cloning ATM cards busted in Rajasthan

The Jaipur Police claimed to have busted a gang of foreigners involved in cloning ATM cards and fraudulently withdrawing cash to the tune of Rs. 27.32 lakh by arresting three of its members

The Jaipur Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of foreigners involved in cloning ATM cards and fraudulently withdrawing cash to the tune of Rs. 27.32 lakh by arresting three of its members. The accused Catanescu (41), Duica Bogdan Nicolae (28) and Ciobanus (44), all Romanian citizens, were held from Delhi, Jaipur police commissioner Sanjay Agrawal said.

He said that the accused used to clone ATM cards and withdraw cash from different ATMs. Eighty eight victims had registered FIRs in Jaipur recently which involved fraudulent withdrawal of cash to the tune of Rs. 27.32 lakh, he said.

The accused were nabbed following an investigation, Agrawal said, adding that five cloned ATM cards, one multipurpose card reader, one spy camera, microchip, laptop and other items were seized from their possession.

