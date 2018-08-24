Gang of four arrested for extorting people by filing false rape cases

crime

Representational picture

A gang extorting money from people after lodging false rape cases against them has been busted with the arrest of four people, including two women, police claimed here yesterday.

The accused, identified as Saurabh Das, Vimla Devi, Jagdev and his wife, Asha, were arrested from New Delhi yesterday, they said. According to police, the gang used to target people by providing domestic helps who would go on to file false rape cases against them. Then, they would contact the victims and demand large sums of money on the pretext of settling the matter.

Using the same modus operandi, a domestic maid provided by the gang had lodged a false rape case against Shaurya Kataria at the Ashok Nagar police station on August 8. After this, the complainant's relatives contacted Shaurya's father and demanded Rs 50 lakh from him.

"A settlement was reached at Rs 22 lakh, and the four accused, who had provided the domestic help, were held in New Delhi yesterday while accepting a part of the money," an official said. The woman who had lodged the rape case is yet to be arrested and her role is being probed, he added.

