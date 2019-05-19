Gang of robbers held after gunfight in Greater Noida, SI injured

national

Noida: Police arrested a gang of robbers, involved in over three dozens cases, after an exchange of gunfire with police in Greater Noida early on Sunday. During the shootout, which began around 12.20 am in Surajpur area, two of the accused and a sub-inspector were injured, said a senior officer.

"This gang of robbers was active in Noida since 2015. It used stolen vehicles to commit robberies and was involved in at least 39 cases since August 2015," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, said.

The accused have been identified as Omveer Bhati, Sonu Yadav and Monu Yadav, he said.

After Omveer and Sonu were injured in the action, they have been admitted to a hospital, the SSP added. Sub-Inspector Patnish Kumar was injured in the cross firing, Krishna said, adding that "around 12 rounds (of bullets) were fired by the criminals."

The gang was involved in a recent incident of robbery of reporters of a private television news channel on May 8, and also a gold robbery case on May 18 in which the victims were shot at and injured.

"Three stolen cars that were used by them to commit the crimes have been recovered besides four pistols of 30 mm bore, around 40 live cartridges, a heavy amount of looted gold have also been recovered," the SSP said.

A case is being registered against the trio and further proceedings are underway, he added.

