Ganga river close to danger mark due to heavy downpour

A day earlier, IMD had issued a warning of heavy rainfall for several districts in Uttarakhand from July 9 to July 13

River Ganga

Rishikesh: River Ganga reached close to the danger mark on Wednesday in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand due to incessant rains across the state. The river touched the precarious water level at 338.05 meters after heavy rain lashed several parts of the state. As per reports from Indian Meteorological Department, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected during Jul 10-July 12 likely over Uttarakhand. IMD, a day earlier, had issued a warning of heavy rainfall for several districts in Uttarakhand from July 9 to July 13.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places especially in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal & Dehradun Districts on July 9 and July 10, 2019," read a statement from the IMD. IMD also issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Champawat, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Dehradun and Haridwar districts for July 11 to 13.

In another incident, Tiware Dam breached in Maharashtra which claimed 20 lives, entered the seventh day by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday. The NDRF has recovered 20 bodies so far and the operation for the missing 3 is still underway. A total of 23 people went missing after the dam developed a breach due to heavy rains on the night of on July 3 in the area causing a flood-like situation in several downstream villages.

The death toll rose to 20 after one more body was recovered during the search operation on Tuesday. Villages have been evacuated and the situation is under control now, said police. Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister has announced Rs 4-lakh compensation for the kin of each of the deceased and promised a probe saying action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence. The capacity of Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district is 0.08 TMC.

