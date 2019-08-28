Gangapur dam in Nashik 97 per cent full

mumbai-rains

Nashik district had received heavy rains in the last week of July, triggering floods in many areas and boosting water stock in dams and reservoirs

Gangapur dam across the Godavari river which is the main source of water for Nashik city, ha been reportedly filled up to 97 per cent of its total 5630 Million Cubic Feet (MCFT) capacity this monsoon so far. While Darna dam is 96 per cent full 20 reservoirs in the district have 90 per cent stock thanks to good amount of rains in their catchment areas, officials stated on Wednesday. However, medium-capacity dams like Nagasakya and Manikpunj are still dry.

According to news agency, PTI, the officials stated that the intensity of rains in the north Maharashtra district is reduced significantly in the last fortnight except in Igatpuri taluka, which has recorded 24 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning. Some 14 talukas in the district have received scanty rainfall so far, they said while indicating uneven rain pattern. According to the news agency, Nashik district had received heavy rains in the last week of July, triggering floods in many areas and boosting water stock in dams and reservoirs.

