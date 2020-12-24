Gangrape survivor says cop raped her at police station in UP

An alleged gangrape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has charged a police sub-inspector with raping her when she had gone to a police station to get her complaint registered.

Senior police official Avinash Chandra has ordered an inquiry on the complaint of the woman, who met him on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old woman, a resident of a village under the Jalalabad police station area, told reporters on Thursday that on November 30, five men came in a car, forcibly dragged her to a nearby field and raped her.

She alleged that when she went to the Jalalabad police station, a sub-inspector present there took her to his room and raped her.

The woman said after failing to get her case registered, she met Chandra, who ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Police official Brahmapal Singh said he has been asked to probe the matter and a case will be registered if the charges levelled by the woman are found to be true.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever