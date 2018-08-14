Gangster Arun Gawli tops in-prison exam on Gandhian principles

national

Once known as 'Daddy' by his henchmen, notorious goon Arun Gawli has scored 74 marks out of the total 80 in the examination

Arun Gawli. File pic

Whether Gandhian philosophies have been able to change gangster Arun Gawli still remains a question, but it has surely inspired him to top an exam based on the principles of Bapu. Once known as 'Daddy' by his henchmen, notorious goon Gawli has scored 74 marks out of the total 80 in the examination, which is held at the Nagpur Central jail just a day prior to Gandhi Jayanti for about 160 prisoners. Four years back, convict Yakub Memon had topped the same examination.

Speaking to mid-day, Ravindra Bhusari, trustee of Mumbai-based Sayog Trust, which had introduced the examination to bring certain behavioural changes in the prisoners, said, "The exam is based on the books of Gandhian philosophy, which includes his autobiography as well. Last year about 160 prisoners, including under-trial ones, appeared for the test. The hour-long examination is an open book one and mostly has objective type questions."

He further said, "The results were declared on August 10, following which we came to know that Gawli has scored the highest. He was not present for the other events at the prison, the winner of which is awarded with a certificate and khadi clothes." Meanwhile, Yogesh Desai, deputy inspector general of prison (eastern region) said, "Gawli appeared for the examination last year in his high security Anda Cell. Four years back Memon had topped the same examination. The prison houses a library, which has a number of positive books for inmates."

