Gangster Paramjeet Dalal held in Delhi

national

A resident of Haryana's Bahadurgarh, Dalal was involved in over dozen of criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana

Representational image

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested gangster Paramjeet Dalal, one of the top ten criminals of Delhi who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, a police officer said.

The team of Special Cell arrested Dalal during an encounter at around 5.15 a.m. in Sector 37, Rohini after getting a tip-off.

During cross firing, Dalal suffered a bullet injury in his left leg when he tried to escape from the spot, the official said.

"He was later overpowered and shifted to Ambedkar Hospital under police custody."

A resident of Haryana's Bahadurgarh, Dalal was involved in over dozen of criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana. He was evading his arrest from the last few years, said the officer.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates