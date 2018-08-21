Gangster sentenced to 5 years in jail in extortion case

crime

The court sentenced him to five years imprisonment in the extortion case and three years in jail for threatening police by firing from his revolver

Representational picture

A court here yesterday sentenced gangster Sushant Dhalasamant to five years rigorous imprisonment in an extortion case registered against him 19-years ago. Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bandana Kar convicted Dhalasamant for extorting money from a businessman at Bidanasi area of the city in 1999 and threatening police by firing in the air from his revolver.

The court sentenced him to five years imprisonment in the extortion case and three years in jail for threatening police by firing from his revolver. The court said both the sentences will run concurrently. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for the charges of extortion and firing each. Dhalasamant was arrested by the police in January 2016 for allegedly murdering two of his associates and is currently lodged in jail. There are 30 other cases pending against him.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever