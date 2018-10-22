Gangster, two associates arrested with cartridges and narcotic powder

crime

The Punjab Police Monday claimed to have nabbed a gangster along with two of his associates and seized a firearm and drugs from them. They were arrested in a joint operation by the Counter-Intelligence Wing, Jalandhar, and district police of Hoshiarpur, officials said. The accused were identified as gangster Kulwant Singh, alias Gopa, and his associates Anmol Dutta and Rahul, police said.



Gopa is wanted in five to six cases of robbery and attempts to murder, they said. A pistol with the live cartridge and 49 grams of a narcotic powder was recovered from their possession, officials said. Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, H P S Khakh said the department has been looking for Ravi Balachaurian, Ghanti Mahilpurian, and Kulwant Singh for quite some time.



The trio are suspected to have been involved in various crimes, including a bank robbery in Hoshiarpur district in July and looting a wine contractor in Jalandhar of Rs 21 lakh in September, officials said.

The AIG said acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a 'naka' at the T-point Boothgarh on the Chandigarh-Hoshiarpur road.

The three came on a black motorcycle and tried to escape from the naka but were apprehended later, he said. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act has been registered against them at police station Sadar Hoshiarpur.

