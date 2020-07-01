Ganguly-Dravid partnership now great for Indian cricket: VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has been in the thick of things on social media with consistent online chat sessions as well as posts on his former teammates. Recently, VVS Laxman heaped praise on Ganguly and Dravid for their collaboration to Indian cricket.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former India batsman VVS Laxman talks about the importance of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid partnership in the administration of Indian cricket, “It is great! The partnership between BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid. If the Indian team wants to be successful in every format, then this partnership is of utmost importance. I think everyone is important, the team captain, NCA head and BCCI President.”

In June, VVS Laxman paid tribute to a Mumbai man, who has been filling potholes in the city ever since losing his son in a road accident which was caused by a pothole. In 2015, a vegetable vendor named Dadarao Bilhore lost his 16-year-old son when he met with an accident because of a pothole on a road in India's business capital. Shattered by the death of his only son, Bilhore took upon the onus to fill every pothole he could upon himself and is continuing to do the same.

"Dadarao Bilhore has been filling potholes in Mumbai ever since he lost his 16-year-old son to an accident caused by a pothole," said Laxman in a tweet. "Even as the grief was tearing him apart, armed with broken paver blocks, gravel, stones and shovel, he started filling every pothole he witnessed. No words," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news