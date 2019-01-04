Ganja worth Rs 1.2 crore seized in Tripura

national

A BSF statement said 2,040 kg of ganja in 204 bundles was seized from a club in Melaghar village in Sepahijala district late on Thursday.

Representational Image

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura Police in a joint raid have seized a huge amount of ganja (cannabis) valued at Rs 1.2 crore in Tripura, police said on Friday.

A BSF statement said 2,040 kg of ganja in 204 bundles was seized from a club in Melaghar village in Sepahijala district late on Thursday.

"The present market value of the narcotic is Rs 1.2 crore. Seizure of such huge quantities of ganja from a recognised club clearly indicates the sensitivity and seriousness of the crime of drugs in Tripura," the statement said.

It said FIRs were registered against the President and the Secretary of the club under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Sepahijala District Police chief Kulwant Singh told IANS that no one has been arrested so far as the investigation is underway.

After coming to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government headed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb launched a crusade against the drug menace in Tripura.

Last week, a police official and his sister-in-law were arrested for their alleged involvement in drug smuggling.

So far 16 policemen have been either arrested or suspended from service for their reported involvement in drug trade.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates