Ganpati festival Recipe: Dry fruit modak

This Ganpati season, try these little fig-shaped truffles are healthy, guilt-free munchkins packed with Dry fruits and Nuts. For healthy food lovers, no additional sugar is required as they contain sweetness from dry fruits. The richness of ghee gives it a tempting aromatic delight that will make it difficult for you to resist. Here's a recipe by Chef Vijesh Modi (Sr. Sous Chef), from The Deltin, Daman

Prep time: 40 mins

Cooking time: 15 mins

Total time: 45 mins

Ingredients

400 Gram Seedless Dates

100 Gram Almonds

100 Gram Cashew nuts

100 Gram Walnuts

100 Gram Raisins

100 Gram Dry coconut

30 Gram Poppy Seeds (Khus Khus)

1 tsp Ghee

Method:

Chop all the nuts - cashew nuts, almonds and walnuts finely. Also, chop the seedless dates and dry coconut pieces to fine pieces.

Dry roast the chopped nuts one by one separately for 1-2 mints taking care that they would not get burnt, remove them and keep aside in a plate.

Dry roast coconut pieces until they turn slight brown in colour and remove them aside too. In the same pan add poppy seeds and roast them slightly until they start popping, remove and keep aside.

Heat ghee in the same pan and add chopped dates and raisins and fry continuously until it comes together and becomes like a thick mass. This takes 4-5 mints roughly. Do not leave it unattended as the raisins might get burnt. Switch off and let it cool slightly.

Grind the roasted nuts with dry coconut pieces and poppy seeds to a coarse powder in pulse mode.

Now add the date-raisin mixture and pulse it in the mixer to get a coarse mixture. It is you wish here to grind it smoothly or keep it coarse.

Take out the mixture into the same pan and add coarsely ground nuts and mix nicely and bring it back on the flame and stir continuously for 2-3 mins until the mixture becomes slightly sticky and hold the dry fruit mixture nicely.

Remove the mixture into a plate and let it cool slightly until you can handle with bare hands.

Press the mixture slightly hard to form a sticky mass.

Make gooseberry sized balls out of it and place them in a modak press in moulds it tightly by levelling the down and pressing it firmly to get modak shaped Ladoo. If you do not have modak press you can make into Ladoo.

Prepare all the modak (Ladoo) and store them in an airtight container.

