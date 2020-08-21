Ganpati to DIY for

Since you are stuck at home, why not use the time at hand to craft your own Bappa? In an online workshop today, artist Shilpa Swaraj will teach how to do just that. For the hour-long workshop, you will need to source some clay, preferably from a pottery or a craft store near you. If you are unable to get clay, some maida or flour will also do the trick.

This can also be a good family bonding exercise, as well as your little contribution to saving the environment as the immersion for these idols can be done at home. This way, you can avoid the crowds during visarjan, and maintain social distancing. Isn't that the perfect way to worship the deity?

On August 21, at 6 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost R200

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news