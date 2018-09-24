Ganpati visarjan 2018: RJ Archana, Salil at clean-up drive at Versova beach

ganesh-chaturthi

The clean-up drive is a part of Radio City's initiative Kar Mumbaikar

Radio City's Radio Jockeys RJ Archana and RJ Salil were spotted at the early morning beach clean-up drive at Versova. The clean-up drive is a part of Radio City's initiative Kar Mumbaikar. Here are some images...

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates