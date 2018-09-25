Ganpati visarjan 2018: With all eyes on Ganesha, thieves make merry

national

More than 300 people had descended at Kalachowkie police station to lodge theft cases, and personnel had set up five dedicated desks to take down the complaints

Complainants queue up at Kalachowkie police station

Devotees came out in droves to see Lalbaugcha Raja's Visarjan procession on Sunday, but shortly after, found their pockets lighter, courtesy mobile thieves and pickpockets. Petty criminals had a field day swiping off wallets, cellphones and even chains amid the huge crowds that had gathered at different places in the city.

Police sources said 136 cases of mobile phones and wallets being picked and seven cases of chain-snatching have been registered. More than 300 people had descended at Kalachowkie police station to lodge theft cases, and personnel had set up five dedicated desks to take down the complaints. The police allegedly also burked many complaints over petty issues.

Complaint over complaint

Boisar resident Namdeo Sargar, 23, said, "I had come with my friends to see Lalbaugcha Raja, when my mobile phone went missing from my pocket. I went to Kalachowkie police station where hundreds were waiting to lodge a complaint. But cops shooed me away because I couldn't remember my IMEI number. I went back on Monday, but in vain."

Parel resident Geeta Amberkar lost her 24 g gold chain and pendant on Sunday. "They were giving me a missing complaint, but I was firm on registering an FIR. They asked me to come back the next day [Monday], but when I did, cops again turned down the complaint," she said.

Phoney situation

"I lost my mobile phone... there was a long queue at the police station, so cops were asking people to come on Monday. Those who refused to leave were shooed away over silly reasons, such as not having IMEI number and Xerox of documents. Some finally gave up because of this," said another complainant, Subhash Gasti.

136

No. of mobile and wallet theft cases registered

07

No. of chain-snatching cases registered

Also Read: Mumbai crime: From Mount Mary to Lalbaug, thieves make a killing in festival crowd

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates