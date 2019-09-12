Ganpati Visarjan 2019: Rituals and traditions behind grand farewell

After presiding at pandals and gracing homes for 11 days during Ganesh Chaturthi, the city of Mumbai is gearing up for Ganesh Visarjan. The Ganesh Visarjan marks the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and devotees bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha and await his arrival next year. A belief which is associated with the Ganesh Visarjan is that Lord Ganesha takes away all the obstacles, hindrances and problems from one's life.

The pandit at Khetwadicha Ganraj mandal was busy with the preparations as he said, "There are many rituals and traditions which are performed before the Ganesh Visarjan happens. The morning aarti takes place as usual at 8:30 am. Later, in the afternoon, the Satyanarayana puja and the last aarti or the 'uttarpuja' takes place. The 'Uttarpuja' holds a special significance as special mantras are chanted and people take a promise or a 'Sankalpa' to pay obeisance to God. Chandan, Haldi-kumkum(sandalwood-turmeric-gulaal) is put on Ganesha as part of the tradition. Flowers are offered on his feet and an incense stick is waved. After offering a waving ghee-lit lamp, water is released from one hand. As the aarti takes place, the eyes of the devotees well up as they get ready to take the Lord on his last journey. It is believed that Ganesha went to his parents, Lord Shiva and Parvati after the Visarjan."

The organiser then slightly moved the Ganpati idol 1 inch forward which indicates that it is

visarjan time. One of the karyakartas named Hardik said, "A mixture of 5 things, jaggery, curd, dry coconut and 5 different grains for his journey, is put in a red cloth and tied to his hand, just how we offer food to anybody while he/she is taking a long journey. After taking his blessings and thanking him for all his blessings, raw rice and flowers were sprinkled over the Lord. Thereafter, he is picked and is ready for visarjan."

The devotees and the 'karyakartas' play colour and celebrate the festival, though with tears in their eyes and with hopes of Bappa coming again next year. The entire pandal is now broken down and is in shambles. After reaching the Girgaum Chowpatty, a small puja is performed and the garlands and the jewellery is taken off. The Ganpati is taken ahead into the sea on four boats tied together and is pushed facing the Chowpatty to bid him farewell.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Devotees prepare 'Chhappan Bhog' for Ganpati at Khetwadi cha raja

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates