Ganpati Visarjan alert: BMC declares 9 bridges in Mumbai unsafe

The civic body has identified nine rail overbridges in the city which have been declared as dangerous. With the upcoming Ganpati celebrations, civic officials have suggested that the number of people on these bridges is regulated.

Due to the pandemic and the restrictions, Ganpati visarjan and celebrations in the city will be a low-key affair. Last year, the civic body had named 20 overbridges as unsafe. The list of bridges declared as unsafe this year are in Ghatkopar, Currey Road, Arthur Road, Byculla, Marine Lines, Sandhurst Road, bridges connecting Grant Road, Charni Road and Mumbai Central, Bellasis Road, Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi and Dadar.

