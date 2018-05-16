Gap 'terribly sorry' for T-shirts with incorrect map of China

The Gap T-shirt features a map of China, but Taiwan does not appear to the southeast of the country, according to a photo of the company's online store posted on the Twitter account of the People's Daily newspaper



The Gap t-shirt features a map of China without Taiwan. Pic/AFP

US clothing retailer Gap has apologised to China over a T-shirt with a map showing the mainland but omitting Taiwan, becoming the latest foreign firm to run afoul of Beijing's policy on the self-ruling island.

The Gap T-shirt features a map of China, but Taiwan does not appear to the southeast of the country, according to a photo of the company's online store posted on the Twitter account of the People's Daily newspaper.

The state-run Global Times newspaper said the map also omitted South Tibet and the South China Sea, and that it had prompted hundreds of people to complain on Gap's official account on China's Weibo microblogging website. The US company issued its apology on Weibo on Monday, saying it "respects the integrity of China's sovereignty and territory".

"We are terribly sorry for this unintentional mistake. We are doing internal checks to correct the mistake as soon as possible," Gap said.

