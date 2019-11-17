Garbine Muguruza enjoys 'freedom' in Tanzania

Spanish-Venezuelan tennis player Garbine Muguruza is making the most of her time in Tanzania, where she visited the Masai tribe. She shared videos and pictures of her visit on social media and wrote: "They don't need anything while we desire everything.#perspective."

Meanwhile, on Friday, she posted this picture looking stunning in a red bikini on Instagram and captioned it: "No one. Freedom. Tanzania thought (sic) my camera. @tulia_zanzibar."

