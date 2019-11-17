MENU

Garbine Muguruza enjoys 'freedom' in Tanzania

Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 07:32 IST | A correspondent |

Garbine Muguruza shared videos and pictures of her visit on social media.

.
.

Spanish-Venezuelan tennis player Garbine Muguruza is making the most of her time in Tanzania, where she visited the Masai tribe. She shared videos and pictures of her visit on social media and wrote: "They don't need anything while we desire everything.#perspective."

Pic

Meanwhile, on Friday, she posted this picture looking stunning in a red bikini on Instagram and captioned it: "No one. Freedom. Tanzania thought (sic) my camera. @tulia_zanzibar."

