Garden genie in a bottle

Deepti Pitre, 38, had an IT job for 13 years until she decided to change paths in 2016. "I had attended a few workshops on creating miniature terrarium gardens, which I returned to after I quit my job," she says of The Breathing Art.

Terrariums are a unique way of preserving nature in a wide and amazing variety of glass containers. They not only help you go green, but are also a great addition to your interiors. There are two types of terrariums—tropical and succulent. In the tropical ones, you can either keep the indoor gardens enclosed or open. If enclosed with a glass lid, they need to be watered once in 20 days. If left open, they can be watered once in three days," she explains. The succulent terrariums have a dry habitat so they need to be watered only once a week. "Terrariums require very less care since they are self contained and miniature ecosystems. If natural daylight is not possible as in case of an office setup, artificial lighting can be used to simulate daylight."



Deepti Pitre

Pitre's workshops (R1,000 onwards) for children and adults last two hours, enough time for a newbie to learn to create these miniatures, she says. With the lockdown firmly in place, she is facilitating online workshops focused on terrarium making.

Call: 9820838696

