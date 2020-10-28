Mumbai: Gardens in Dahisar get revamp as animal pictures being painted in stone

Three gardens in Dahisar area have got a new look as attractive and eloquent pictures of various animals are being painted on stones. Under the new initiative, with the help of Corporate Social Responsibility, a picture of a red panda has been painted on a rock in Jarimari Park in Dahisar East and an elephant has been painted on a large rock in Zen Garden in Dahisar West.

Apart from these two parks, the work on a painting of a deer on a rock in the Shaheed Tukaram Ombale Memorial Park in Dahisar East area is in the final stages. The Garden Department of the BMC has started the initiative of painting on rocks in parks of the municipal corporation. In the first phase, which is being implemented on an experimental level, pictures of animals are being painted on rocks in three parks in Dahisar.

"The paints used for them can withstand the Mumbai rain and at the same time, the expenses incurred for painting are being borne by the 'Corporate Social Responsibility' fund of various corporate organisations," said Jitendra Pardeshi, superintendent of the Garden Department.

