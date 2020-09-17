Gareth Bale close to Tottenham Hotspur return, claims agent

Gareth Bale is "close" to sealing a sensational move back to Tottenham but the deal is "complicated", Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett said on Wednesday. The Wales international has been frozen out by Real manager Zinedine Zidane and had said earlier this month he was open to returning to the Premier League. Manchester United have also expressed an interest in Bale but they see him as a back-up option should they fail to agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund for England international Jadon Sancho. That has left Spurs in pole position to sign the player who left the club for a then world-record fee of £85 million ($132 million) in 2013.

When asked about Tottenham's move for Bale, Barnett told AFP: "It's close but not done." He added: "It's a complicated deal." Bale has two years left on a contract that pays him around 30 million euros a year at Real Madrid. Madrid are pushing for a permanent transfer that could see Tottenham pay next to nothing up front for the 31-year-old, with various performance-related bonuses added on. Spurs would prefer a loan move that involves Madrid covering a portion of the Bale's wages. "No problems, the clubs are negotiating," added Barnett.

Bale joined Madrid the summer that Jose Mourinho left the Spanish giants, but the Tottenham manager said he had tried to sign him during his spell as Real boss. "I tried to sign him during my time at Real and the president followed my instinct and the season I left, he brought Gareth to the club," Mourinho said in a press conference on Wednesday. Bale has won the Champions League four times and won two La Liga titles during his time in Spain.

