Gareth Bale did not want to play against Bayern Munich, claims Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has not had the smoothest returns to Real Madrid this season, after courting controversy for his comments about Gareth Bale, saying that the footballer will be leaving Real Madrid soon, he has come out to say that he did not want to disrespect any player, but Gareth Bale did not want to play against Bayern Munich.

"Firstly, I have not disrespected anyone, least of all a player because I always said the same thing, that players are the most important thing and every time there is a player here I am always with them. Secondly, I said the club was trying to get him out. Period," Goal.com quoted Zidane, as saying.

"Thirdly, the other day Gareth didn't play because he didn't want to. He said the club was trying to negotiate his departure he and didn't want to play because of that," he added.

Zinedine Zidane had come out in the open and said that it would be good for both the team and the player if Gareth Bale leaves the club.

This comment by former French international was criticised by Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett, who had described him as a "disgrace."

Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid is uncertain as he is said to be in advanced talks with Chinese Super League clubs Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan.

Madrid will next face Arsenal in Maryland next.

With inputs from ANI

