Gareth Bale ruled out of Wales clash with Spain

football

But Wales boss Giggs is still hopeful that Bale will make the Nations League tie away to the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, and predicted that he would be fit for Real's next game against Levante

Wales' winger Gareth Bale

Ryan Giggs has eased Real Madrid's fears over Gareth Bale despite ruling the Wales forward out of the friendly with Spain tonight. Bale has been troubled by a groin injury in recent weeks and was forced off in the closing stages of Real's LaLiga defeat at Alaves on Saturday.

But Wales boss Giggs is still hopeful that Bale will make the Nations League tie away to the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, and predicted that he would be fit for Real's next game against Levante.

"Gareth has got a little bit of muscle fatigue and he won't be involved against Spain," Giggs said. "We don't want to take any risks and we are monitoring it every day. I would say he is 50-50 at the minute for the Ireland game. He feels good but we have to weigh up the risk whether he can be part of the game on Tuesday."

Bale scored three goals in his first four appearances for Real this season. But the injuries that have become a common theme of his stay in Spain soon struck again, and Giggs said Bale had been scanned in Madrid a few weeks ago.

"We rescanned it and have done everything we can to get as much information," Giggs said. "There was a little bit on both scans — but there's always something. We're treating the symptoms but it's nothing to worry about. Either way, I expect him to be fit for Madrid's next game."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever