Gareth Bale to 'seriously consider' Real Madrid future

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale came off the bench to produce a man-of-the-match cameo with two goals in the 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool



Gareth Bale

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale is seriously considering leaving the Spanish club but may wait to discover the future of teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Bale came off the bench to produce a man-of-the-match cameo with two goals in the 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool. "I've been doing well, scoring goals, but I haven't been playing as much as I would like so, as I said, I am going to have to sit down over the summer and seriously consider what we do next."

