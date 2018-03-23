Gareth Bale's hat-trick helps Ryan Giggs' Wales hammer China 6-0

The Real Madrid forward scored his 29th international goal for his country to become the highest scoring Welsh player of all time, breaking Ian Rush's record



Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates a goal against China yesterday

Ryan Giggs' first game as Wales coach got off to a flying start yesterday with a 6-0 demolition of China as Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick. The Real Madrid forward scored his 29th international goal for his country to become the highest scoring Welsh player of all time, breaking Ian Rush's record. Wales wasted no time asserting their dominance when Bale held off China defender Wang Shencao to place a shot into top left corner of the net after just two minutes.

It was one-way-traffic during a match between two teams which both failed to qualify for this summer's World Cup in Russia. Bale scored Wales' second in the 21st minute. Wales continued to enjoy complete control and scored their third when Sam Vokes scored his first of the night. And just before half time Bale laid a pass into the path Harry Wilson who scored his first international goal. Burnley striker Sam Vokes grabbed his second in the 58th minute with a close range finish. Bale sealed his hat-trick in the 62nd minute after latching on to a long ball forward. He was promptly substituted before the restart and left the pitch to rapturous applause.

