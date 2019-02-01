Garima Vikrant Singh to make debut in supernatural space

television

Garima Vikrant Singh. Pic/Instagram account

"Nimki Mukhiya" actress Garima Vikrant Singh will enter the supernatural space with the TV show "Nazar". "I'm excited about making my debut in the supernatural genre. I'm playing a character named Panna. It's a strong role with grey shades," Garima said in a statement.

She is happy to reunite with producer Gul Khan. "I had worked with Gul Khan earlier on a show called 'Chaand Ke Paar Chalo'. I am happy to reunite with her," she added.

Garima has also acted in shows like "Gustakh Dil" and "Choti Bahu".

