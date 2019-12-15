Garm Hava actress Gita Siddharth no more

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actress Gita Siddharth Kak breathed her last on the evening of December 14 in Mumbai. The actress is best known for her role in M.S. Sathyu's 1973 classic Garm Hava. While Sathyu's effort won a National Award as Best Feature Film on National Integration, she received a souvenir at the ceremony for her role of Amina in the film.

Gita made her debut in Gulzar's 1972 film, Parichay, starring Jeetendra and Jaya Bhaduri. She was a familiar face on the Bollywood screen of the seventies and eighties, featuring in films such as Sholay, Trishul, Disco Dancer, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Nooriea, Desh Premee, Dance Dance, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Shaukeen, Arth, aceMandi, Ek Chadar Maili Si, Gaman and Doosra Aadmi.

She was married to television host-producer and documentary filmmaker Siddharth Kak, who is known for his popular TV culture magazine, Surabhi, which aired on Doordarshan from 1990 to 2001. Gita was an art director on the show.

Gita and Siddharth Kak's daughter Antara is a documentary filmmaker. Outside her life as an actor, Gita was also known for her social work.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever