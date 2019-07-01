Garment factory owner held for assaulting worker

crime

Representational picture

A garment factory owner and three others have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a worker over the issue of commission money in suburban Malad, police said Sunday.

According to police, Mukesh Gadda (52) allegedly assaulted Imran Ansari (40) with the help of his aides at two garment units in the city while accusing him of keeping the commission money for stitching dresses of a particular make to himself. The complainant told police that Gadda had called him to the factory on June 29 and beat him up with the help of his relatives and other aides, a Dindoshi police station official said.

Ansari was also allegedly confined and tortured in another garment unit in Jogeshwari, where the accused tried to burn his hairs, forced him to smoke cigarettes, tore his clothes and thrashed him before letting him go in night, he said. Police have registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC for voluntary causing hurt and abduction, and arrested Gadda and three others, the official said, adding that other accused are on run.

