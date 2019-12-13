Garvit Arora's menswear designs for Arijit Singh's latest music video are spectacular!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

To design unique menswear is really one brainstorming task, Garvit, to manage designs for such a ginormous project, how did you get to know about it?

Dilshad Ahmed, the fashion stylist who has been managing my brand - DAGA LABEL, since we stepped into the niche of designing, approached me and Divyansh regarding the project in early April this year.

So, you were at once ready for the grand project?

Well, we had our uncertainties too but briefing us about the project Dilshad countered our uncertainties and was able to convince us to design for the music video as always. We left for Mumbai the very next day as we already had planned and designed something for Priyank before.

What is your take on Mumbai?

Talking about Mumbai, the city has my heart. Ever if anyone asks me for a plan to Mumbai , I can never go into denial. I am always up for it. I have given one year to the magnificent city, even did my course there too.

Seems like you really are quite attached to the city, so how was your stay?

It was ecstatic, I did the trials and also woke up Priyank bhaiya early, the very next day. Also,. After that, met all my cousins and friends, informed them that I am doing such a project,and they overwhelmingly supported me. My friends back in Mumbai are the best when it comes to motivating me, they've been really great since the beginning.

To talk about your father, how does it feel to have a family member belonging to the same niche?

To talk about my father, Ram Arora who has been in the field since the past 40 years and has seen 4 decades of fashion and with the knowledge that he gave us during this project and he keeps doing that every day, I learn something new every day from him.

What would you say about your experience with the project, was it easy going or you had to overcome some major hindrance?

To be frank, we did not face any huge problem but yes, to come to a definite conclusion was not at all easy. Back to Delhi, Divyansh, I, my Dad and Dilshad, we all had a brief conversation regarding the fashion trends during the '90s. After a healthy discussion which continued for 3 days, we came up with a conclusion to make Pathanis & Sherwanis for menswear for the project which should also have a Bollywood touch. The rest would be unveiled when you watch the video.

You are also a part of the music video, being cast as Hina's friend, what lead to that and how was your experience?

To mention about being featured in the video, Kamal Sir, the director has been a sweetheart since day one and he wanted me to be a part of the shooting and I couldn't say no to him. So yes, it is also a debut for me, being a short role but I enjoyed shooting with the whole team and it was really awesome and fun!

