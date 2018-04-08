Gas canister explodes at Geneva restaurant, leaves 15 injured

In all, 15 people were injured, including eight who were sent to hospital. No one had suffered life-threatening injuries



Representational picture

A gas cannister exploded at a Geneva restaurant leaving fifteen people injured. Windows were blown up spraying pieces of glass on diners. The incident happened around 1:18 pm on Saturday.

"It appears to have been an accident. A small gas cannister exploded," he said, adding that Geneva forensic police were investigating the cause of the explosion. The exploding cannister had been attached to a small blowtorch used to make creme brulee and similar desserts. "The volume of gas was quite small, but the blow-back effect was impressive," Jaques said.

The kitchen area had been completely destroyed, and two people working there at the time of the explosion had suffered burns. The restaurant's windows were meanwhile blown out, spewing glass across a crowded terrace.

In all, 15 people were injured, including eight who were sent to hospital, Jaques said, adding that no one had suffered life-threatening injuries. A full 21 firefighters and other rescue workers, in 12 vehicles, took part in the operation to secure the area and five ambulances also rushed to the scene. Jaques said accidents involving exploding gas cannisters happened from time to time, but that they were rare in a restaurant setting.

With Inputs from Agencies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text