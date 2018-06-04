Gaston Ramirez left out of Uruguay World Cup squad

As expected, Uruguay will be spearheaded in Russia by Barcelona forward Luis Suarez and Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani



Sampdoria midfielder Gaston Ramirez was among the three players cut from Uruguay's final 23-man FIFA World Cup squad. Seattle Sounders playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro and Deportivo La Coruna teenager Federico Valverde were also left out by coach Oscar Tabarez, the Uruguayan Football Association said on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

As expected, Uruguay will be spearheaded in Russia by Barcelona forward Luis Suarez and Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani. The squad also includes Atletico Madrid defenders Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez as well as 20-year-old Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

Eleven of the players named also featured in Uruguay's 2014 World Cup squad. The two-time world champions will begin their 2018 World Cup campaign against Egypt on June 15 before facing Saudi Arabia and Russia in Group A. They will fine-tune their preparations for the tournament with a friendly against Uzbekistan here on Friday.

