Gate the point BMC? Locals want action!

Residents forced to take a detour of almost 1 km to enter a garden in Wadala East, and hence want the gate kept open; BMC claims it is shut to keep out drug addicts from entering the premises

Herbert Barretto (in pink shirt) and other residents of Wadala East in front of the gate that they want opened

Residents of Wadala East are involved in a peculiar fight with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as they want access to a local garden from both its gates, not one as is currently allowed. A signature campaign has been started by members of the Bombay Catholic Sabha in Wadala to demand that the North side gate of the Maharshi Karve Udyan (rocket garden) be opened, as now locals are forced to take a long detour of almost a kilometre to enter it from the South side gate. The BMC claims the North side gate is closed due to the menace of drug addicts.

However, according to local residents, it is the inability of the local authorities to ensure safety and security, due to which they are not able to use the garden. Locals, especially senior citizens and kids find it difficult to take the detour to enter the garden, especially in the monsoon.

Forced to take detour

Maharshi Karve Garden, which had only one gate initially, was given another gate around six years ago, following residents' demands. But it was closed about a year back. Due to this, those living in Wadala East have to take a detour, which includes crossing the east-west flyover and passing through St. Joseph school to enter the garden through the gate on the South side. Some residents have stopped going to the garden because of this. After following up their demand with the BMC for a while, residents have started a signature campaign.



Barretto and other locals get residents to participate in the signature campaign. Pics/Atul Kamble

Locals start campaign

Herbert Barretto, chairman of the Bombay Catholic Sabha in Wadala, told mid-day, "It is troublesome, especially for senior citizens and kids. The BMC claims that the North side gate is closed due to the menace of drug addicts. But authorities should be able to keep garden free from such menace, at least during times when it is open so that residents are not troubled." Barretto and members of the Sabha have started the signature campaign to garner support for the demand.

Residents claimed that the drug menace won't stop just by closing a gate and feel it is an escape for the authorities. "It is not as if the garden is open throughout the day anyway. It is only open for few hours. The authorities need to ensure the safety of residents at both gates. Interestingly, there are three security guards at the other gate which is always open. They can easily keep one security guard at the North side gate too," said Rahul Daga, a businessman and local resident.

Another local, Samir Shaikh, also a businessman, said, "The most affected are children, senior citizens and women. Now in the monsoon, the detour also has waterlogging. Many parents have stopped sending their children to the garden because of the detour. Senior citizens are also forced to avoid the garden. It is unfortunate that residents are not able to use such a beautiful garden though they have it in their locality."

BMC speak

When contacted, BMC Assistant Superintendent of Gardens, Sachin Warise said, "The gate was closed due to the menace by druggies in that part of the garden. A few locals who live near the gate had complained about it. If the residents are now demanding it be opened, we will do so. We will take the help of local police and we also have our security guards."

