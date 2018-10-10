Gauahar Khan: I've always been the hero of my life

bollywood

Gauahar Khan is proud of the decisions that she has taken so far and considers herself to be the hero of her life

Gauahar Khan

Model-actress Gauahar Khan is proud of the decisions that she has taken so far and considers herself to be the hero of her life. As a model, she has walked for various designers, including Manish Malhotra. She has shown her acting skills in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade and Begum Jaan. She has also explored the TV space and web world.

"I have always been the hero of my life. No matter what I did, the decisions that I made, the career options that I took... I always felt that I wanted to do it because I knew I would stand out in it," Gauahar told IANS in a telephonic interview.

The Fever actress has featured in films, but there are very few that presented her as the lead actress.

Is Bollywood yet to recognise her talent?

"I wouldn't say they are yet to recognise my talent because I have worked with the best of the directors. People know that I am a credible actor. I feel that everyone knows what I am capable of," said Gauahar, who has worked with directors like Shimit Amin, Habib Faisal and Srijit Mukherji.

She recently worked with director Rohan Sippy for the digital show "Side Hero", also starring actor Kunaal Roy Kapur.

"It is a fictional show. I play his (Kunaal's) fictional ex-wife. It was interesting for me because I got to work with someone as talented as Kunaal Roy Kapur. I am also opposite Arjun Kanungo who is a heartthrob singer.

"I had many things to play in one show so, that was interesting. Also, I had never done a comedy before." So, she thought that if she would get to do comedy with the "stalwarts of comedy", it would be a good experience.

"And it was," she added. She will be back with another comedy show. "I can't really reveal much about it. It's an international project," she said. Gauahar, also passionate about dancing, will feature in a dance show as well.

"It's by Sony Music. I will be doing dance forms which I have never done before. So, I am very excited about that," said the former contestant of "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa".

Has she ever thought of coming up with her own dance show or trying her hand at choreography?

"Choreography? No way. It's not something that I have an interest in. I like learning from people. I am a performer and I would love to have my own dance show. Not that I have any plans right now," she said.

She is also "waiting for the right kind of offer" from the makers of fiction TV shows. "It is very tricky. If it's a meaty role then I would definitely do it, but I don't want to do run-of-the-mill kind of stuff," she shared.

