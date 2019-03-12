Gauahar Khan shoots for her next despite severe injury

bollywood

Gauahar Khan sustained injuries on her leg, but the actor wrapped up the shoot before seeking medical attention

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan hurt her leg while shooting for a commercial recently. She needed to perform some stunts, but a misstep made her come crashing down from the props.

She sustained injuries on her leg (above pic) but the actor wrapped up the shoot before seeking medical attention. She was back on the set of her upcoming web series the next day. It is all in a day's job for her.

Gauahar Khan doesn't let anyone influence her decisions and says one doesn't need to be apologetic about one's choices. "My decisions have always been mine whether it's my career or personal choices. It is but obvious for society to have judgments or form opinions but that's never deterred me to be on the path that I am on. That's what every girl of today should do," Gauahar said in a statement.

"Your mistakes or success is your own and one doesn't need to be apologetic about it and Aafat beautifully gives this message out and I am delighted to be a part of it," Gauahar added.

As a model, she has walked for various designers, including Manish Malhotra. She has shown her acting skills in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade and Begum Jaan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates