Gaurav Chopra on being a father: What I lost... I became...

As we all know, Gaurav Chopra lost his parents amid the pandemic. In case you missed it, the actor's mother passed away on August 19, and soon, ten days later, Gaurav lost his dad due to coronavirus. Almost a month later, the Saara Akaash fame welcomed a baby boy in his life. Ever since then, he has been posting emotional messages about his parents and son. From welcoming the newly born to updating his fans about the bond he shared with his parents, Gaurav has been penning some emotional posts on his Instagram account.

Gaurav gave everyone a glimpse of his tiny tot earlier, and now, he has once again shared what he has learnt in this difficult period.

Sharing about his loss, the actor stated in an interview earlier, "My mother was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer three-and-a-half years ago. The doctors gave her just four-six months, but the brave lady, who’d been a school principal, defied all the odds and was singing, dancing, travelling and celebrating every festival. Cancer couldn’t beat her, the coronavirus did. For the first time, I saw her undying spirit dented."

Gaurav Chopra further added, "My mother died while my father was on the ventilator. So, he didn’t hear the news. Their last conversations were about each other. For the last three-and-a-half years, my father was taking care of my mother and that’s how they left, together. My mother was doing fine until she learnt about dad. The day she stopped speaking to him, her condition deteriorated, day by day."

May Gaurav Chopra and his family receive all the strength and happiness during this difficult time.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news